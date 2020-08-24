Work space hubs NOW available in Tipperary hotel for those fed up of working from home

Work space hubs are NOW available in Clonmel Park Hotel for those fed up of working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Are you tired of work from home? Are you fed up of the numerous disruptions and distractions working from home can bring as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic?

Why not enquire today about one of the “Work Hubs” at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

These “Work Hubs” are located in a quiet section of the hotel.

These converted bedrooms are spacious, bright and airy meeting spaces with highspeed Wi-Fi and free car parking for those availing of the service.

Catering can also be arranged to your work hub should you require it.

All clients will receive a 10% discount in the Wheat Bar and Bistro, and can enjoy reduced pricing for refreshments.

Conducting conference calls or finishing projects from the comfort of your “Work Hub” in the hotel has never been easier.

These are available on a daily, weekly or hourly rate.