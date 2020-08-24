ALERT: Storm Francis going to hit Tipperary over the coming days as warnings issued

The storm coming on Monday night and Tuesday has now been named as Storm Francis by the UK Met Office, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.

New warnings issued by Met Éireann now include Status Orange Rainfall warnings for up to 60mm rain for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are also updated and include Tipperary. The rain warning is valid from 9pm on Monday until 9pm on Tuesday.

The wind warning will be in effect from 6am on Tuesday until 9pm on Tuesday night.

There is a risk of gusts of up to 110km/h in the southern half of the country and possibly higher near coast.