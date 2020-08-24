Employees at South East company to undergo Covid-19 testing after confirmed cases
Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Sanofi Waterford
Sanofi is currently responding to two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease among its Waterford employees.
The individuals involved are continuing to self-isolate at home in compliance with public health advice.
"A small number of other members of our site team were tested last week on a precautionary basis and six have already received negative test results," a Sanofi spokesperson says.
"An additional group of colleagues will be tested today – also on a precautionary basis - and will self-isolate pending their test results.
"We continue to work closely with the Health Service Executive and our occupational health providers to ensure a comprehensive response that protects our team while maintaining critical operations at Waterford, from where vital treatments are supplied to patients worldwide," the Sanofi spokesperson adds.
