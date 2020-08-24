UPDATE: Tipperary gardaí catch driver who is serving a lengthy disqualification
Gardaí in Clonmel were on patrol on Sunday when they stopped the vehicle pictured below.
The driver produced a full licence but a quick check on the Mobility App revealed the driver was already serving a lengthy disqualification.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station where further checks revealed he also had a bench warrant.
Court proceedings to follow.
