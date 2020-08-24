UPDATE: Tipperary gardaí catch driver who is serving a lengthy disqualification

Gardaí in Clonmel were on patrol on Sunday when they stopped the vehicle pictured below. 

The driver produced a full licence but a quick check on the Mobility App revealed the driver was already serving a lengthy disqualification.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station where further checks revealed he also had a bench warrant.

Court proceedings to follow. 

Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on  Sunday, 23 August 2020