'Speeding a huge concern,' plans for works on dangerous stretch of road in Tipperary

"Speeding is a huge concern," said Cllr Máirín McGrath as she welcomed plans for safety improvement works on a dangerous stretch of road in Tipperary.

She said: "I’m delighted to finally see the plans for Low Cost Safety works on Mitchelstown Road, Ballyporeen progressing.

"This aims to slow down traffic and improve safety for residents of The Meadows Estate and surrounding houses.

"I put down a council motion on this issue at one of my first council meetings last year but between funding, Covid-19 and other factors, it has taken a long time to come to fruition but I’m glad to learn from District Engineer Paul Farrell that works will begin here in coming weeks."

She added: "Speeding is a huge concern with many residents along this road, especially for those with young children who play outside their homes.

"There is currently driver feedback signs on approach but they aren’t serving their purpose. Hopefully this work will make a big difference to traffic and speed of motorists coming into and leaving the village and provide a safe solution to all concerned!"