UPDATE: Almost 150 more Covid-19 cases nationally and Tipperary included in latest cases

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the latest update shows.

As of midnight Sunday, August 23, the HPSC has been notified of 147 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, including at least one in Tipperary.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary still stands at 637 as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, August 21.

The breakdown of cases by county only includes cases reported up to midnight on Saturday.

There have now been a total of 28,116 confirmed cases and 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

80 are men / 67 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

60 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

73 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Evidence from the ECDC and international experience to date suggests that children do not commonly transmit COVID-19 to other children or adults in school settings.

“Internationally, where schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission.

“We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our education system over the coming weeks.”

Dr Cillian DeGascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “We know that children can get multiple respiratory tract infections over the winter period and as a result could require repeated swab tests. Therefore, NPHET, HSE and NVRL are continuing to assess alternative testing methods for children.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said: “There will be cases in school-aged children just as there have been throughout the pandemic. When these occur, our public health teams will lead the response to limit further transmission- as has been the case in other settings throughout this pandemic.”

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said; “Parents should remain vigilant around symptoms and keep their children isolated at home if they are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, loss of taste or smell. Parents should also remain aware of asymptomatic transmission - like some adults, children may not present symptoms but can still carry the virus. If you have vulnerable people in your limited network, ensure physical distancing is adhered to and encourage regular hand washing habits with your child.”