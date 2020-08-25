Storm Francis causes water disruption across Tipperary

Irish Water has said that there will be intermittent supply outages in Tipperary following Storm Francis.

Customers supplied from the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme may experience disruption in the coming days due to the effects of high winds and heavy rainfall overnight.

Areas affected include Emly, Lattin, Cullen, parts of Cashel and surrounding areas.

"Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore production at the water treatment plant following a power loss overnight. Heavy rainfall has also impacted on production capacity at the plant, which may lead to intermittent supply outages," an Irish Water spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, tankers will be in place in Emly, Cullen, Kilross and Deerpark Nursing Home."