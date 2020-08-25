Irish Water warn of supply disruptions in rural Tipperary communities due to emergency works 

Irish Water customers in the Dundrum area may experience intermittent supply disruption due to emergency works at the local water treatment plant.

Areas affected include Dundrum, Clonoulty, Boherlahan, Ardmayle, Camas, Thurles Beg, Killock, Holycross South, Synone, Tubridorra, Cloneyharp, Drombane South, Carrhue and surrounding areas.

Crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore production at the water treatment plant which has been impacted by heavy rains, with resulting turbidity and debris in the raw water entering the plant.

Water tankers will be in place at Boherlahan, Clonoulty, Ardmayle and Tankerstown School from later this evening. Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tanker.

Further updates will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.