76 Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary
Fancy a six-bedroom house right in the heart of the biggest town in Tipperary?
Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co. Ltd, this is an excellent mid-terrace three-storey town residence in a central location with patio area and parking to the rear.
The property is located in a prominent location adjacent to St Mary's Church and school in Clonmel, the Gaelscoil and within walking distance of all services.
