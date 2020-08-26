Fancy a six-bedroom house right in the heart of the biggest town in Tipperary?

Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co. Ltd, this is an excellent mid-terrace three-storey town residence in a central location with patio area and parking to the rear.

The property is located in a prominent location adjacent to St Mary's Church and school in Clonmel, the Gaelscoil and within walking distance of all services.

To view the full ad, click here.