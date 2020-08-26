WARNING: Tipperary gardaí issue advice to motorists over horseback riders on the roads

Clonmel Community Policing assisted with examining the young boys and girls of the Tipperary Hunt Pony Club in their riding and road safety exam on Monday on the grounds of Kilsheelan Castle.

Gardaí said: "Congratulations to everyone who passed their exams with flying colours and very well done for turning out such healthy and well-kept ponies on the day."

Gardaí also advised on four things for motorists to be aware of when they see horseback riders on our roads:

1. Slow down to at least 15km/h

2. Don't sound your horn and be patient

3. Pass the horse and rider when safe to do so and give two metres away if possible

4. Drive slowly away from the horse and rider