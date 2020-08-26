Production restored at Tipperary water treatment plants affected by storm

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have restored production at water treatment plants serving the Galtee and Dundrum Water Supply Schemes following storm-related issues yesterday (Tuesday).

However it may take some time for the network to refill and for normal water supply to return to all affected areas.

In particular, it may take 24 to 36 hours for normal water pressure to return to areas at the ends of the networks or at higher elevations.

In the meantime, tankers will remain in place at the following locations: Boherlahan, Clonoulty, Ardmayle and Tankerstown School, Emly, Cullen, Kilross and Mount Bruis.

Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tankers.

Further updates will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.