LATEST: Another ten positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed for Tipperary

Of the 164 cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Wednesday there were 83 men and 81 women.

There have again been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary stands at 669 as per statistics measured at midnight on Monday, August 31 - however this will rise after today's confirmed cases.

As of midnight Tuesday, August 25, the HPSC was notified of 164 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In today’s figures an additional 10 cases were confirmed in Tipperary.

The cases by county breakdown as follows:

93 Dublin

22 Kildare

10 Tipperary

9 Cork

8 Carlow

6 Waterford

6 Offaly

The remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Meanwhile 65% are under 45 and 80 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

21 of the cases are from community transmission.

There remains a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.