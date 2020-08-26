LATEST: Another ten positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed for Tipperary
Of the 164 cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Wednesday there were 83 men and 81 women.
There have again been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday.
The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary stands at 669 as per statistics measured at midnight on Monday, August 31 - however this will rise after today's confirmed cases.
As of midnight Tuesday, August 25, the HPSC was notified of 164 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In today’s figures an additional 10 cases were confirmed in Tipperary.
The cases by county breakdown as follows:
93 Dublin
22 Kildare
10 Tipperary
9 Cork
8 Carlow
6 Waterford
6 Offaly
The remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.
Meanwhile 65% are under 45 and 80 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.
21 of the cases are from community transmission.
There remains a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
