Council has no revenue from dog fouling fines since 2018 despite issue being 'rampant'

Tipperary County Council has issued zero fines and subsequently generated no revenue from dog fouling over a 31-month period.

Figures obtained by The Nationalist under the Freedom of Information Act note that the council’s dog warden service costs €523,363 for the period January 1, 2018 to August 5 of this year.

A spokesperson for the environment and climate action section of the council says that while it is a prosecutable offence for a dog owner not to clean up if their dog fouls in a public place, the practicalities of enforcing it are difficult due to the fact that it must be witnessed by an authorised officer and dog ownership verified.

