Controversial planning application to build a pig factory in Tipp turned down

Making the front pages of The Nationalist on August 9, 1997 was a story about the third major flood to hit Clonmel in less than three years which led to a chorus of demands for immediate compensation to be paid to the victims, and for a flood relief scheme to be implemented.

Homes had been evacuated, business premises closed, and roads and bridges declared impassable since earlier in the week, after torrential rain forced the River Suir to burst its banks yet again, in a repeat of the flooding witnessed in the town in March of 1995, and January of 1996.

The Irish Swimming Championships in Belfast saw another milestone in the blossoming career of outstanding Clonmel swimmer Natalie Clooney.

Natalie, then 15-years-old, won the Irish Junior 50 Metres Backstroke event in a very fast 32 seconds, this paper reported.

A controversial planning application to build a pig factory at Thomastown, Golden, was turned down by South Tipperary County Council.

Meanwhile, Cahir gardaí had to make seven arrests for drugs possession during the Fayre of Cahir.