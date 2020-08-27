EDITORIAL: Dog fouling offenders create a right stink

It appears there is no real punishment for people who standby and watch their beloved pets defecate in public spaces in Tipperary and then walk on and leave the excrement for someone to step in.

These dog fouling offenders are creating a right stink and they’re operating with impunity.

How do we know?

This week, The Nationalist has revealed that Tipperary County Council issued zero fines and subsequently generated no revenue from dog fouling over a 31-month period (see page 6 of this week's paper for the full report).

A spokesperson for the environment and climate action section of the council says that while it is a prosecutable offence for a dog owner not to clean up if their dog fouls in a public place, the practicalities of enforcing it are difficult due to the fact that it must be witnessed by an authorised officer and dog ownership verified.

That requirement makes it almost impossible for the dog wardens to actually catch someone committing the offence. The dog wardens would want to have remarkable timing.

So, in light of how difficult it is to catch the culprits, it would appear we’re reliant on these people who let their pets defecate in the public realm and don’t clean it up, to see the error of their ways.

In 2020, Tipperary County Council installed a further 22 mutt bag dispenser units, bringing the total in the county to 71, and supplied 50 boxes of bags for the units at a cost of €10,000.

The issue of dog fouling is actually costing taxpayers’ money. It would be so easy for owners to just have a bag in their pocket and pick up the poo.

This problem clearly won’t be solved by catching the offenders...we all know dog fouling is a problem across Tipperary and yet the council issued no dog fouling fines over a 31-month period.

So, we’re going to need a behavioural change from the pet owners.

Don’t hold your breath, or on second thoughts, maybe you should...