'It is a huge headache,' school bus operators in Tipperary under huge pressure

The return to school this year is different to any other as primary and secondary school students throughout Tipperary head to school in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid has introduced enormous challenges for school principals, boards of management, parents and the entire school infrastructure as they gear up to return.

An important component of that infrastructure is school transport and experienced transport provider John O’Donoghue has been preparing for the start up date.

John is based in Clonmel and he has to cope with the logistics of having fifteen buses and a team of drivers on the road to bring over 300 pupils to schools in Clonmel, Cashel, Thurles and Rockwell.

He is inundated with documentation from the Department of Education concerning what has to be done to train his drivers and to ensure his fleet of buses are ready for the new criteria that apply in these Covid times.

“It is a big headache, absolutely,” said John.

“The way things are going now we are doing everything that is being asked of us but I am still not sure that when it comes to it will the schools be up and running as planned,” said John.

TRAINING

He said that everything has been done over the last few weeks to have the vehicles in order and drivers have attended training courses.

“All our drivers have been on courses.

“Part of the training has involved a lot of attention being given to [touch cleaning].

“That means that the seatbelts, handles and any point that is a touching point for the children will have to be cleaned every day so that the bus is ready for the next day,” John added.

“We will have hand sanitisers on every bus and we have been told that pupils from primary schools will not have to wear a mask while secondary students will be expected to wear masks,” said John.

“I would advise parents to ensure their children have their mask, or a number of them with them before they get on the bus to go to school.

“We are awaiting instructions from Government in terms of enforcement of the wearing of masks,” said John.

He fully supports a statement made in the Dáil by Tipperary TD Deputy Jackie Cahill who called for more financial support to be given to operators of school transport.

“The Government has allocated €11m to give to Bus Éireann.

“Bus Éireann has decided to give €5m to cover their own fleet and €5m to cover private operators but private operators do 90% of the runs and the money should be allocated accordingly.

“The private operators are being left short and we support Deputy Cahill for raising this issue in the Dáil,” said John.