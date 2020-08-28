'I am apprehensive even though I know they need to go back to school,' says Tipp parent

Like parents throughout the county Andrea O’Dwyer is apprehensive about the return of children to school with the country in the grip of a Covid-19 crisis.

Andrea’s two daughters, Lauren and Faye are pupils at St Joseph’s National School in Tipperary Town and are set to return to school on Thursday.

“I am apprehensive even though I know they need to go back to school,” said Andrea.

Andrea said she had every confidence that Principal Louise Tobin will have everything done that the Department of Education will have asked of her. “Louise will be on top of everything.

“The safety of the children and of the staff will be of the utmost importance,” said Andrea.

SOCIAL INTERACTION

She added that her children like all the other pupils at the school would like to go back.

“They need the social interaction with their own age group, they need the routine of school.

“They are looking forward to meeting their friends and having the structure back in their life,” said Andrea.

She added that the uncertainty was unsettling and her children were a little worried about matters like she imagined all children wondered what was involved.

Andrea said it would be different now for the children, the parents and the staff at the school to deal with the staggered opening times and the safety measures introduced within the school.

“I am sure everything will be in ship shape at St Joseph’s.

“Louise will leave no stone unturned.

“We are all a little worried but we have every confidence in the school,” said Andrea.