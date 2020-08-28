Peg Rossiter: Urban empty spaces facilitate neglect and vandalism in Tipperary

The opening-up and subsequent availability of space may be one of the perks of Covid-19: that is if one assumes there may be any perks attached to a nasty little virus which has locked us up and circumscribed our freedom.

Chesterton wrote that it may be surprising the view one might take of St Paul’s if one stood on one’s head to look at it.

The economist, David McWilliams, did not have to take any such contortions when he looked at the probable availability of office space in Dublin post the pandemic: (“Irish Times” issue August 15 “It is time for a major property reset”).

He quotes statistics on the choice or necessity of currently “Working from Home”, a function which it appears many people favour.

It offers flexibility, a saving of money and energy in commuting, easement in childcare.

And if such work choices are still ultimately available, post Covid-19, then what will be the fate of the resultant large blocks of offices in Dublin?

McWilliams forecasts a considerable reduction in rents and much empty space: a space which, ideally, he hopes, would be concerted into living space: a conversion “from commercial to residential”, where “cities will become much more pleasant places to work, rest and play”, and where “fewer cars will also change the atmosphere”. He hopes that: “with imagination, city planners redraw the urban map”.

It is, indeed, an ideal vision of town-planning; not just about buildings, cement and plaster, but should, above all else, be about people: how such developments affect the quality of their lives, their work, their recreation, their visual, social and environmental perspectives. It is an ideal to be seriously wished for.

We, “in the country” have not been the recipients of those ugly amorphous office-blocks; (“the country” being that large expanse of territory called Ireland).

We do, however, have an abundance of space in all our cities, towns large and small, our villages. It is the space above the shop, largely unused or under-used.

It originally functioned as residential, and was a very attractive part of the vernacular architecture of our towns. (The unique quality of which the celebrated architect and planner, Patrick Shaffrey, made us aware of in his book The Irish Town.

It is now acknowledged that our town centres are in trouble.

Changed habits in shopping; the expenses involved in the maintenance of older buildings; the planning mistakes which allowed the over-development of peripheral malls; the tyranny of traffic congestion; have all made their contributions to the downgrading.

Yet the health of town centres is vital to the special quality of urban living. These are, traditionally, commercial places, but they are also social places, where we casually meet, chat, have cups of coffee or a nice meal. “I heard it from so-and-so downtown,” is often a prelude to telling someone about the latest news.

And it is now - at last - acknowledged by local authorities and national Government that something has to be done about our town centres.

Does this “doing something” necessarily involve commissioning yet another consultant’s study? Surely, a start could be made by making use of the space above the shop; converting that space into modern residences; apartment where people, singles, young couples, elderly retirees, could live, thus bringing life, activity, trade, business, into the streets.

This is a concept which the European Union sponsored several years ago, in a series of pilot studies, and about which Tipperary local authorities never became involved in, or, maybe, were never aware of.

Bringing early 19th century accommodation up to the standards of modern requirements requires both expertise and much money.

We have the expertise and the skills; architects, planners and craftspeople who have already demonstrated how expertly this can be done in such a conversion in Clonmel, where all the architectural features, internally and externally, have been preserved, while at the same time, all the modern requirements of insulation, fire safety, wheelchair access, have been met.

But it costs money. If our national Governments and our local authorities are really serious about restoring our town centres, surely this can be supported by some system of grants, or loans, or by an amnesty on rates, and above all else, a guarantee that valuations will not be increased.

This requires legislation and imaginative planning.

It also requires public support and enthusiasm - “getting people on your side”.

Is all of this an impossible pipe-dream, a pie-in-the-sky? No, it’s not. Urban empty spaces facilitate neglect, vandalism, darkness and ruin. People bring footfall, activity, trade, commerce and money.

And this is money which enables upgrading and variety: what David McWilliams calls “more unique retail, rather than boring big multiples”.

Governments and local Governments have in recent times facilitated peripheral developments in their planning decisions, while at the same time punishing town centres by the imposition of high rates and increased valuations for even the most modest, and often very necessary, small structural changes.

There is no longer time for yet another consultant’s long-fingering report.

The spaces above the shops in our town centres are ready for a return to the residential function for which they were originally built - homes for people.

People who spend money and bring life and prosperity into the street in which they live.