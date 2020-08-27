'A sunny disposition,' tributes paid to columnist and arts enthusiast June Molony

Tipperary Excel Arts Centre has paid tribute to June Molony who died this week. She served as a dedicated member of the Board of Tipperary Excel since 2012 and was a columnist with The Nationalist.

June from Ballinamona, Cashel, Tipperary passed away peacefully on August 26 with her two loving daughters by her side.

Daughter of the late Mick and Teresa Fogarty, sister of the late Michael and Denis Fogarty. June will be sadly missed by her daughters Ruth and Kate, grandchildren Kamryn, Lacey, Toby and baby Oscar, son-in-law Brendan, future son-in-law Brian, brother Pat, uncle Denis, nieces, nephews and all her friends.

She was a true friend and avid supporter of Tipperary Excel and did everything in her power to promote the arts centre to keep the doors open for the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounding communities.

She placed great importance on keeping jobs in Tipperary.

During her time serving on the Board, June was deeply involved in the series of very successful fundraisers a number of years ago in an attempt to keep the "proverbial doors" of the Tipperary Excel open during a very difficult and challenging time for the arts centre.

These included The Premier Late Late Show, which was hosted by Fran Curry and showcased the great successes of Tipperary people both home and abroad, across many industries and sectors as well as the Celebration of Drama Festival, which saw the Simon Ryan Theatre play host to a weekend of theatre, including the American classic All My Sons by Arthur Miller and Brian’ Friel's Dancing at Lughnasa.

June was able to identify and nurture talent in young people across the artistic spectrum and was always championing and promoting Tipperary Excel whenever the opportunity arose.

She served on board of Tipperary Excel with great vim and vigour, firmly believing it was a wonderful amenity, one which the people of Tipperary Town should be immensely proud of.

Commenting on the sad news on behalf of the Board and staff, Chairman Elaine Fitzpatrick, said: "June’s commitment to and passion for Tipperary Excel Arts Centre was unwavering during her time on the Board. Her sunny disposition often hid a steely determination.

"June had a great sense of pride of place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to June's family, especially her daughters Ruth and Kake. May she rest in peace."

Reposing for family and close friends at her home Ballinamona, Eircode E25Y754 on Thursday from 12 noon onwards. June’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, due to Government guidelines the funeral mass will be private, but we would invite all to join us at 12:40pm in a walk from the church to Cormac’s Cemetery to celebrate June’s life and escort her to her final resting place.