BREAKING: Over 1,000 homes without power in Tipperary after major fault

ESB Networks working to repair fault

Over 1,100 homes are without power in Tipperary after a major fault on Thursday evening. 

Residents in Ballyporeen are affected after an outage at Kilshanny. 

The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

The estimated restore time is 9.15pm. 