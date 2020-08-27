BREAKING: Over 1,000 homes without power in Tipperary after major fault
An update...
ESB Networks working to repair fault
Over 1,100 homes are without power in Tipperary after a major fault on Thursday evening.
Residents in Ballyporeen are affected after an outage at Kilshanny.
The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
The estimated restore time is 9.15pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on