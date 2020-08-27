BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s at a residence on Michael Street, Tipperary Town, at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, August 26.

The body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital. A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.