BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s at a residence on Michael Street, Tipperary Town, at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, August 26.
The body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital. A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
