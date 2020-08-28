Bellvue Academy of Performing Arts in Tipperary is back…and with a BANG!

Bellvue Academy of Performing Arts is back…and with a BANG!

Clonmel’s leading Performing Arts and Music school will resume classes on September 19th at their purpose-built studios in Ard Gaoithe Business Park Clonmel.

Like many other local businesses, Bellvue Academy closed their doors on March 12, but the national lockdown did not stop the Bellvue team doing what they do best.

Director of Voice & Instrumental Studies Keith Dwyer Greene say that “although we had to stop meeting our students in person back in March, we quickly adapted to a new way of teaching though online platforms”. He went on to say, “our teachers and students were just incredible with how they adjusted, and it truly reflects the passion they share for music and performance”.

Classes at Bellvue Academy suit both children and adults and range from Theatre Totz, Musical Theatre, Speech & Drama to Voice, Guitar, Drums & Piano, with additional musical theatre classes in Cashel.

“We have big plans for the year ahead and we are ready to work around whatever challenges may come our way” added Keith. “Our goal is to get our students learning and performing again”.

Registration is now open at ww.bellvueacademy.com or phone Keith on 0858550935 for more information.