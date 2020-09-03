LATEST: Increase in Tipperary Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary have increased by two to 716.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today (Thursday).

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, September 2, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,206 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

52 are men / 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.