The death has occurred of Pat Patrick Coonan, Cloncracken, Roscrea, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, daughters Jenny and Emma, their partners Paul and Dylan, brothers John and Mike, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and many friends.

Pat's Funeral will leave Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Saturday morning (approx 12.15pm and travel accross by Antigen, out the old Dublin road, turn up short Corville and down past Coláiste Phobal School, down Gaol Road, Carroll's Row, through Rosemary Square,down Abbey Street and onto Shannon Crematorium for strictly private cremation.

Family flowers only, please.

House Strictly Private Please.

Messages of condolences can be left on the link below.

The death has occurred of Pat GRIFFIN Main Street, Golden, Tipperary / Annacarty, Tipperary

Pat Griffin, Main Street, Golden and formerly of Annacarty and Tipperary Town died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on September 2. Pat is deeply regretted by his parents Annie and Martin, family Barbara, Sandra, Pat and Amanda and their mother Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, his twin brother Martin and his brothers Austin, John Paul, James, Gerard and Noel, sisters Anne, Helen, Maureen, Pauline, Geraldine and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Michael and Jim, aunts Nora, Teresa, Nancy and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, the family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Saturday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The death has occurred of Ann Hammond Gill, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford / Limerick

Ann Hammond Gill, late of Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of New Ross and Limerick died on September 2. She is dadly missed by her loving husband Sam, her loving children Samantha, Sharron and Wesley, sons-in-law Patrick and Phillip, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Antonia, Liam, Ryan, Imogen, Senan, Odhran and Freya, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral Service at St Paul's Church, Piltown at 2pm on Sunday, September 6. Ann's Funeral Service can be viewed live from 2pm on https://youtu.be/H9yU4OKBw0s.

The death has occurred of Tommy Lonergan, Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tommy Lonergan, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary passed away suddenly at his residence on September 1.

He is very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Gillian, Louise, Ciara and their mother Bernie, grandchildren Dillon, Labhaoise, Charlie and Cara, son in law J.J., brothers John, Pat and Marty, sister Noreen, and Tommy's partner Carol, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Tommy's funeral cortège will leave Northview Close, Fethard Road on Saturday at 12.30pm and will arrived at SS Peter and Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Walsh, Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir

Jimmy Walsh, late of Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary died on September 3. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Biddy, his children James, Marguerite and Elaine, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Emma, Shane, Seán and Katie, sons-in-law sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral will arrive to St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, September 6 for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family.