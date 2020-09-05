Man arrested in connection with seizure of €35,000 worth of cannabis in Cashel

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €35,000 of controlled drugs from a property in Cashel.

At approximately 3:30pm yesterday, Friday, September 4, Gardaí from Cahir District Drug unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Cashel.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered €32,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and a quantity of cannabis herb and cocaine. Drug paraphernalia including heat lamps were seized during the operation as well as three stun guns.

A male in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court this morning, Saturday 5th September 2020.