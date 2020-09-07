Funeral arrangements announced for 11 year-old Tipperary schoolboy who died last Friday

The Funeral Mass for 11 year-old Cormac O'Brien from Knockgraffon, who died suddenly last Friday, will take place at the Church of Our Lady Queen in New Inn on Wednesday.

The fifth class student died after becoming unwell at New Inn Boys School last Friday afternoon.

Cormac's death has caused deep shock and sadness in New Inn.

There was a minute's silence observed in Cormac's memory at the Intermediate football semi-final between Rockwell Rovers and Moyle Rovers on Sunday and Rockwell Rovers GAA Club cancelled all juvenile matches at the weekend as a mark of respect to his devastated family.

On behalf of all its members, Rockwell Rovers GAA Club extended sincere sympathy to Cormac's family.

“Words cannot express the shock and sadness that has passed through our parish as we heard of the untimely passing of young Cormac O’Brien from Knockgraffon. Cormac was a popular member of 5th class in New Inn Boys School,” said the club in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Cormac is survived by his heartbroken parents Donal and Michelle, his loving brothers Joey and Daniel, his grandparents Joe and Mary Doherty and Martha (wife of the late Steedie O'Brien).

Cormac is also sadly missed by his aunts and uncles, cousins and his many friends. His parents invite family and close friends to visit their home tomorrow Tuesday from 2pm to 5pm where Cormac will lie in repose. Cormac will leave his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Knockgraffon Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only and donations if desired to New Inn Boys National School.