Overpaid Tipperary staff face wage deduction from next week

HSE staff in the South East have been receiving the wrong pay for their work.

The revelation followed a review of the current process for the recording of staff time and attendance, where it was identified that the HSE in the South East have been recording and paying a night duty premium incorrectly to staff members.

The HSE in the South East, in compliance with the National Financial Regulations and HSE Terms and Conditions of Employment for its staff, will discontinue the particular overpayment.

“The HSE has corrected the calculation of night duty premium on its Staff Records System (SRS). In the case of staff members who have been incorrectly paid a night duty premium, this correction will impact directly on pay from Thursday, September 17. Thereafter, night duty payment for staff in the South East will be calculated in accordance with the correct eligibility and criteria,” a HSE spokesperson said.

The HSE has commenced an engagement process with trade unions and staff associations, and further discussions will be arranged in relation to the recoupment of the overpayments. Correspondence has been issued to all staff who may be potentially impacted by this issue.

The HSE has apologised to all staff for the inconvenience that this correction may cause and an information helpline has been set up to support staff who may be impacted.