Clonmel Credit Union offering support to Leaving Cert results students

While it has been a difficult year for all students during the Covid-19 pandemic, Clonmel Credit Union wish to give a special mention to the Leaving Cert students who received their results this week.

During the pandemic, Clonmel Credit Union was and still is on hand to support members during a very challenging and uncertain time.

Credit unions throughout Ireland have shown huge innovation and flexibility to continue to deliver their services.

As restrictions are slowly being lifted and students plan for their future, it is now more important than ever to let members know that Clonmel Credit Union is here to support them.

“Firstly, I wish to congratulate the Leaving Cert students for the results received this week. We know how the last few months of uncertainty has played on the minds of the youth in our community and of the families involved. All here in Clonmel Credit Union wish to ensure you that we will do all we can in supporting our community," says Clonmel Credit Union CEO

Padraig Enright.

"We would encourage anyone who is planning on taking out a loan to talk to us first at Clonmel Credit Union. We offer fair and affordable loans to our members and are always happy to work with each member individually to structure loan repayments in a way that works best for their needs.

"Credit unions throughout the country have been named the most highly regarded organisations in Ireland in the recent RepTrak® 2020 study, carried out by The Reputations Agency. Credit unions took the top spot for their levels of trust, respect, admiration and esteem. We know our members trust us and now we need them to know that we can support them in a time of need. Call in or contact us today because we’re lending to the community," he adds.

For further information, please contact 1-800-945-987, email admin@clonmelcu.com and www.clonmelcu.com.