CONFIRMED: Student tests positive for Covid-19 at South East school
A Covid-19 case has been confirmed at a Waterford school.
"We were informed today that a student who has been absent for a number of days has tested positive for Covid-19," a spokesperson for Waterpark College in Waterford city says.
"The HSE and Public Health have assured us that all appropriate measures were taken in time and we have been strongly advised that there is no need to close the school or send any class group home."
