Horse racing punter in Tipperary laughing all the way to the bank after windfall

A horse racing punter in Tipperary is laughing all the way to the bank after they landed four winners in quick succession to land an astounding four-figure windfall.

The anonymous customer placed a €1 each way accumulator and €0.50 cent Yankee in their local BoyleSports shop on the same four horses running at Navan, Doncaster and Chepstow on Thursday morning amounting to a total stake of just €7.50.

Things got off to a flier as Line Of Departure obliged in the 2.40 at Doncaster winning at 9/1. Tawaafoq landed the 2.50 race at Chepstow at 4/1 with Pista crossing the line in first place in the 3.15 at Doncaster at 9/2. Last but not least, Ebony Maw won the 3.20 race at Navan at 8/1 meaning all four horses won for the Tipperary punter.

The total stake of €7.50 had transformed into a whopping total with the accumulator landing €3,002.85 and the Yankee returning €2,629.75. Altogether, a stunning amount of €5,632.60 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Tipperary customer on their savvy horse racing selections on Thursday to take us for €5,632.60. We hope they enjoy splashing out with their cash and happy spending.”