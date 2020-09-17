WARNING: Weather charts show a 'big drop in temperatures' in Tipperary on the horizon
Take note...
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The weather charts show a "big drop in temperatures" in Tipperary is on the horizon, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Enjoy the next few days and make the most of any outdoor furniture and also maybe get the chimney swept and check the oil tank.
"Weather charts show a rather big drop in temperatures later next week and also more unsettled!"
