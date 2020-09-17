Revealed: Planning lodged for the construction of six two-storey houses in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for the construction of six two-storey houses in Tipperary.

James Meagher has made the application for the construction of six two-storey dwellings, new vehicular entrance onto public access road, connection to public services, car parking, roads, footpaths, pedestrian access, open space areas and ancillary site development work at Farranlahassery, Cahir.

A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on November 5.