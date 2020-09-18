Yesteryears! People urged to stay calm as AIDS scare swept through Munster

In our issue of September 16, 1995 our main story related to the Mayor of Clonmel, Alderman Tom Ambrose, who was urging the people of the town to stay calm as the AIDS revenge scare swept through Munster.

Revelations made from the pulpit by former Ss. Peter & Paul’s (Clonmel) curate, Fr Michael Kennedy, the previous weekend in Dungarvan had put Clonmel, and other towns on the AIDS alert.

Fr Kennedy claimed a 25-year-old Waterford woman with full-blown AIDS deliberately had sex with men in seven towns to spread the disease.

Plans for a massive new £1.2 million sports hall, and cycling museum development at the Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir were unveiled in the town in September 1995.

Sean Kelly and architect Duncan Stewart, were present to launch the plans and details of a £100,000-plus draw.

Unscrupulous drug dealers were handing out drugs free to children in local schools and on the streets in Carrick-on-Suir in order to get them hooked to the habit, it was claimed that week.

These ruthless pushers would then call to the parents demanding payment, using threats and intimidation. Local families were being “bullied and harassed”, it was said in our front page story.