LATEST: Tipperary's positive Covid-19 cases number set to rise again in coming days

The latest news as of 5.30pm on Thursday, September 17.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of one additional death and 240 cases confirmed.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary remains the same as Wednesday and stands at 748 as per statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday, September 15.

However, in the latest confirmed cases there are 24 located across 12 counties which includes Tipperary.

* there have been 1,789 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 240 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 32,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

* validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 confirmed cases. The figure of 32,023 confirmed cases reflects this

As of midnight Wednesday, September 16, the HPSC has been notified of 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 32,023* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 confirmed cases. The figure of 32,023 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified on Thursday:

* 119 are men and 120 are women

* 61% are under 45 years of age

* 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 44 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford

* the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

"Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe."