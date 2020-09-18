EDITORIAL: Don't make moo sounds behind your mask! Warning to students back in school

There’s an interesting narrative developing among some secondary school students in Tipperary.

Many of them have been overheard claiming that schools can’t even control an outbreak of head lice, so how are they going to control the contagious coronavirus?

It is, quite simply, a disproportionate comparison to make and students need to err on the side of caution with regard to their attitudes to going back to school as the pandemic rages on in wider society. The success of back to school is essentially in the students’ hands.

The Government has set aside €375 million of a support package to help schools operate and function as this virus envelops us.

The fight against head lice every year equates to a notice to parents regarding an outbreak. Schools have been adequately resourced to keep this virus out of their facilities or at the very least, they are equipped and have enough procedures to follow from the Department of Education to contain an outbreak.

Many more students - or even parents - are likely to think schools are ill-equipped to deal with Covid and it is simply not the case.

The key point to make to students is to emphasise their role in making sure the virus doesn’t spread and shutdown a school.

Now is not the time for mooing sounds behind their face masks in a classroom, or faking a sneeze or summoning up a cough at will to convince a teacher they have the virus so the student can go home for fourteen days.

Have no doubt, all of the above will happen. But this virus is not a joke and such behaviour would be reprehensible given that lives are at stake.

It is important in this instance for the many to stand up against the audacious few who act the clown for a few cheap giggles. It is a time for maturity.

There is nothing funny about a loved one you take the virus home to suffocating to death in isolation and without anyone to hold their hand and kiss them goodnight.

Students, this virus is the greatest challenge schools will ever face and you and you alone will determine whether we win or lose. Play your part!