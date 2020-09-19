Revealed: Council tenders massive contract for project at Market Yard in Tipperary Town

Tipperary County Council has tendered a massive contract for a project at Market Yard in Tipperary Town.

The project at Market Yard, Tipperary Town involves the urban regeneration of the town square.

The works shall consist of:

1. Provide, maintain and dismantle safe access to the works; 2. Provide, maintain and dismantle site boundary fencing for the duration of the works; 3. Erection of site offices and compound; 4. Dealing with existing services; 5. Traffic Management; 6. Demolition and removal from site area of features outlined in the contract drawings and pricing document; 7. Removal of debris from site area; 8. Disposal off site of waste materials generated on site; 9. Supply and installation of paving; 10. Supply and installation of road surfacing; 11. Construction of new road; 12. Supply and installation of drainage; 13. Supply and installation of street furniture; 14. Supply and installation public lighting; 15. Supply and installation of bespoke canopy structures; 16. Supply and installation of road markings; 17. Site clean-up and removal of site offices and compound; 18. Hand-over to client; 19. Acting as Project Supervisor Construction Stage for the duration of the works.

Bidders have until October 8 to make an application for the works.