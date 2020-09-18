'Cashel Town Park closer to becoming a reality,' says councillor as plans put on display
The Rock of Cashel is one of the many reasons the town is popular with tourists
"Exciting news Cashel Town Park is closer to becoming a reality," says Cllr Declan Burgess.
He added: "We have made significant progress on this project for Cashel and surrounding communities.
"The plans will be on display in Cashel Library for a number of weeks and fingers crossed the rest of the funding will be successful.
"If anyone wants to chat about this project don't hesitate to get in touch. This Town Park will have many social, cultural and economic benefits for the town of Cashel!"
He said: "The Bishops Walk will be preserved and enhanced. Linking the Rock of Cashel to the Town Centre.
"Final approval will be coming before Municipal District Council on November 22 and I hope my colleagues will support it.
"The park in tandem with this beautiful historic location will be respected and wonderful features will be present."
