LATEST: Planning for 46 houses in Tipperary struck out over 'incomplete application'

Planning for 46 houses in Tipperary has been struck out over an "incomplete application".

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd sought permission for the construction of 46 residential units in eight blocks comprising of fourteen one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, twelve two-bedroom houses, twelve three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses at Glenconnor, Clonmel.

The project would have included new vehicular and pedestrian entrance from Wheatfields, access roadways, footpaths, lighting and associated site services and all associated site boundary and site development works, including connections to public drainage on Glenconnor Road.