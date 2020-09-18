Fancy a challenge? Vacant two-bedroom house in Tipperary on sale for a mere €25,000

BidX1, the digital property investment platform, has announced details of its upcoming Irish auction.

Over 300 properties will be offered across two days and all of the bidding will be shown live on the website, meaning that viewers can watch the action in real-time on the day of the sale.

Among the properties up for sale is the one pictured above in Tipperary which has a guide price of €25,000.

Full details below:

Semi detached two-bedroom house.

Requires refurbishment

Large surrounding gardens.

Extending to approximately 69 sq. m (742 sq. ft).

On a site area extending to approximately 0.24 hectares (0.59 acres).

Vacant possession.

Houses and apartments will open for bidding on Wednesday, September 30 and the catalogue for Tipperary can be viewed here.

Anyone wishing to bid on a property will need to register on the platform before the auction, providing proof of identity and proof of address, as well as a deposit – the amount of which is based on the reserve price listed on the property.

Registered parties can place bids of €1,000 or higher, either manually or by setting a maximum bid. The latter option allows the system to bid on their behalf, up to the amount specified.

Last month, BidX1 announced that it had secured funding from Enterprise Ireland, following a decision during the Covid-19 lockdown to open the digital platform to other property agents through a Joint Agency model.

Enterprise Ireland is supporting BidX1 through its Agile Innovation Fund, and has made almost €500,000 available to the company, both to drive this partnership initiative and to enhance BidX1’s digital platform in advance of further international growth.