WATCH: Tipperary's Sam Bennett claims final stage of Tour de France and wins green jersey

Watch the moment Tipperary's Sam Bennett claimed the final stage of the Tour de France over the weekend and won the green jersey in the process.

Sam becomes the first Irish man to win the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.

The 29-year-old hit a top speed of 66.1km/h in the bunch finish to beat world champion Mads Pedersen and take his second stage win of the Tour, having already wrapped up the points classification at the intermediate sprint of the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie.

"I can't tell you how excited I am," Sam said. "The green jersey and the Champs-Elysees, the world championships of sprinting. I never thought I'd be able to win this stage and to do it in green is so special.

"And to do it too with my dream team, Deceuninck-QuickStep - the way the boys rode all day was fantastic. It's just so amazing the feeling, I can't thank everyone enough."

President Michael D Higgins was among those to offer his congratulations.