WARNING: Chicken from two major Irish supermarkets recalled due to infection fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has warned consumers not to eat a number of bathes of cooked chicken sold at Dunnes Stores and Lidl in Ireland.

Affected products:

LIDL - Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces; Glensallagh Family Pack Tikka Style Chicken Pieces; pack size: 240g. Batch code: P3629 and P4629; Use by: 02 Oct 20

DUNNES STORES - Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Pieces; Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces; pack size: 240g. All batch codes, all use-by dates.

The authority said: "As a precaution, Faughan Foods and Dunnes Stores are recalling the above batches chicken pieces due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches. The implicated batches were sold in Lidl and Dunnes Stores outlets."

The alert continued: "Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days."

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.