Former Tipperary chemist and opticians to receive €10,000 grant

The DW Parkes building in Gladstone Street, Clonmel, is to receive a €10,000 grant as a built heritage project under the July Jobs Stimulus package.

The former chemist and opticians, DW Parkes, has been closed for many years.

€20,000 funding has also been made available for the courthouse in Newport, north Tipperary, under the same scheme.

Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry has confirmed that the funding has been made available by the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

“This funding is vital to prevent the deterioration of some of our most valuable structures, which are in urgent need of stabilisation and repair”, says Deputy Lowry.

“I am delighted to be able to continue supporting investment in our built heritage, particularly during such challenging times as these.

“I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the building owners and their willingness to invest their time and money in caring for our built heritage,” he added.

