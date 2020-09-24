EDITORIAL: Tipperary’s Sam now in pantheon of the greats after green jersey victory

There won’t be a racing bike - or any bike for that matter - left in shops around the Premier County over the coming weeks and months.

Sam Bennett will have inspired thousands of young people to dare to dream after he claimed the green jersey of the 107th edition of the Tour de France , after the 21st and last stage of the cycling race at the weekend.

The sports pages of The Nationalist have been littered for over twenty years with articles about Sam’s latest achievements.

This week is no different as Aileen Hahesy interviews Sam’s mother, Helen, on page four as the proud mother reflects on her son’s achievements.

There are also photos of a parade in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening to mark the success of the 29-year-old cyclist while Pat Cashin, Sam’s grandfather, features on page two. Meanwhile, on the back page in the sports section,

Eamonn Wynne writes beautifully on Sam’s win and interviews the last man to hold the green jersey, Sean Kelly. Pat Murphy and TippFM deserve huge praise for the coverage given to Sam over the years.

It was interesting to hear Pat tell Fran Curry on air on Monday that the broadcaster shed a tear when Sam crossed the finish line at the Champs-Élysées on Sunday.

It would be impossible to spend so long covering a sport and a local cyclist and not get attached. It was a moving moment and a different perspective to such a momentous sporting achievement by the cyclist, Sam. What he has achieved is simply remarkable.

He has brought Irish cycling to the world stage. He is the first man to don the green jersey since Sean in 1989 and he will inspire a new generation of Irish cyclists.

The Carrick-on-Suir man has, from a young age, been destined for greatness.

Claiming the jersey in the Tour de France over the weekend will ensure the Tipperary native joins the pantheon of greats. He is now, and forever, an Irish sporting legend. He is our sporting legend.

Well done, Sam, come home soon.