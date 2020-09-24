COLUMN: Life with a newborn - only two babygrows in the hotpress causes panic

My wife and I were blessed with a beautiful baby boy on August 29 and we’re now over three weeks in to life with the big man.

It was a special moment being in the delivery room of St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, although due to Covid-19 I was promptly whisked away when my wife was moved back into the maternity ward on Saturday morning.

I wouldn’t see the pair of them again for three days due to visiting restrictions as a result of the pandemic. The emotional trauma of that on both of us probably requires a column of its own.

Anyway, mother and baby are both doing very well and to say he has turned our lives upside down is an understatement.

We had prepared the house to some degree for his arrival but the big man actually being in the house is a huge shock to the system and caring for him is unrelenting but joyous, of course.

It’s amazing how quickly your priorities can change and how your weekend plans can experience a seismic shift.

I spent Sunday watching the Tipperary county final with the baby lying on my chest with a bottle of water in front of me, far away from any pint and amazingly; you wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s the only place in the world you’d want to be.

I find myself sometimes just staring at him, for no reason at all, only just to watch his facial expressions as he sleeps. We have a webcam on him too depending on which room he is in and we have a tablet which relays the video feed to the screen. I find watching that, and him, is better than any Netflix series.

Although, I have gone from wishing him to wake up so we can “hang” with him to wishing him to sleep and praying he won’t wake up. It’s amazing how quickly that can change in just three weeks.

I’ve gotten to the stage now where seeing just two clean babygrows left in the hotpress gives me mild panic. I would quickly fire on a wash for fear we’d run out of them.

A steady supply of nappies must always be available in the relevant pocket of the changing table too and water wipes are essential and must always be close by to avoid palpitations.

My wife is an absolute warrior and I don’t know how women maintain breastfeeding over a six or twelve week period. She has no intention of stopping either, despite the sleep deprivation. It is a remarkable feat.

The other perspective the big man has given me is an appreciation for anyone who has three, four or any number of kids, to be frank.

I have this overwhelming urge when I see someone walking down the street with a child on their arm or parents with a teenager, to just start applauding in front of them. And just say, “Well done! Just well done! How did you do it? It is so, so hard...”

As soon as the baby goes to sleep, which isn’t that often or for very long, the work begins again.

There’s a nappy bin bag to be taken out that’s likely full, recycling to be done, compost bin to be emptied and washed out, several washes of clothes to be put on and then dried in a hurry.

Despite the balmy weather of late, we’ve been baking in the house with the heating on using the radiators to dry some of the big man’s clothes in a hurry.

That’s before you hoover the carpet (we close his room door) and empty the dishwater. I find myself also having to cut the lawn more regularly and my wife is getting suspicious.

She said: “It doesn’t look like it needs to be done.” And the truth is, it doesn’t, it’s just two hours when I can put my headphones on and listen to Johnny Cash on repeat. It’s so peaceful.

Don’t judge me too harshly. I walk the baby every evening and that’s our time together. He’s asleep and I’m on the phone. It works out well for both of us. I also change nappies and I’ve become an expert at winding him. Now I’m beginning to sound boastful...

My wife, of course, does the majority of the minding and truthfully, I don’t know where she is finding the energy. It is remarkable.

She says she has “found an extra gear” that she didn’t know she had. We are both seriously lacking in sleep and when people ask us how we are, that’s usually the first thing out of our mouths.

Despite the sleep deprivation, we know it is such a special time in our lives and we wouldn’t change one thing about the big man. He is, quite simply, perfect.