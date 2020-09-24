'It attracts vermin,' warning issued over illegal dumping at Tipperary bottle banks

CREDIT: Cllr Imelda Goldsboro

"It attracts vermin," said Cllr Imelda Goldsboro as she issued a warning over dumping at Tipperary bottle banks.

She said: "If bottle banks are full please do not leave bags, boxes or your belongings in front or at the side of bottle banks.

"It attracts vermin, broken glass is a hazard and it looks very unsightly on the approach to Ballingarry village."