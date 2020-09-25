Major upgrade works planned at landmark Clonmel Credit Union offices in Tipperary

Work is due to begin very soon on an upgrade for Clonmel Credit Union’s Parnell Street premises.

The current offices were built 27 years ago and they have served the community well in that period.

Over the past two years, a number of extensive surveys were undertaken with members to understand what their requirements were for now and into the future.

CEO Padraig Enright said it was very clear from these surveys that the members wanted more modern offices with less queues, more privacy and easier access for loan applications in Parnell Street and online.

These improvements will be delivered in the new plan with a much revised layout to provide better facilities.

This will mean a certain amount of reorganisation in the short term, but it is planned to keep any disruption to the minimum with a very limited impact on service.

Mr Enright added: “The Parnell Street premises has served us well for 27 years and we are now investing for the future to ensure we deliver the service and support that our members expect.

“This will include debit cards with full ATM facilities, current accounts and mortgages for members.”

The contractors will work to minimise disruption and will do any really intrusive work out-of-hours and at weekends so as not to affect customers.

Joe Mulcahy, the renowned Clonmel contractor, has been awarded the contract. The company had undertaken the renovation on the Parnell Street premises back when the Credit Union bought it in 1992.

Both Mulcahys and the Credit Union have grown significantly since then, so renewing their partnership with this top-class builder in 2020 is “ideal”.

This ensures that the employment generated during the redevelopment will benefit the local economy.

The building work is scheduled to start on Monday next, September 28.