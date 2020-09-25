Ten-bedroom country house in Tipperary boasting 300 acres on sale for €8.5m

This ten-bedroom country house in Tipperary (pictured above) boasting 300 acres is on sale for €8.5m.

A most distinguished early 18th-century Irish country house positioned within an estate of some 300 acres or 121.4 hectares, including attractive parkland and mature woodland and a 16th-century castle.

Sopwell Hall is situated in a triangle of the historic towns of Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. The nearest small town is Borrisokane, which is some 5 miles or 8 kilometres away.

The International airports at Dublin, Cork and Shannon are within easy driving distance. The house is privately and centrally positioned deep within mature parkland.

The castle, built circa 1590, is now unoccupied but largely intact. The stone outbuildings are of the highest quality and richly augment the house and castle.

The accommodation is grand and beautifully executed, with the principal house comprising some 14,235 square feet or 1,322 square metres and including five principal reception rooms and ten bedrooms.

A studio and four estate lodges combine to present some 18,342 square feet or 1,704 square metres of possible accommodation in total.

