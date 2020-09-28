Gardaí in Clonmel issue warning to motorists over the use of disabled bays for parking

Gardaí in Clonmel were on patrol recently when they noticed a vehicle parked in a disabled bay displaying the above sign.

Gardaí are reminding members of the public that disabled parking bays are reserved for drivers with a legal parking permit only.

A disabled parking permit is only valid when the permit holder is either the driver of or passenger in the vehicle on which the permit is displayed.

Misuse of these permits is an offence and punishable in Court by a fine of €2000 and/or 3 months in prison.

A Fixed Charge Penalty has been issued to this vehicle.