Traditional detached cottage with four bedrooms in Tipperary on sale for over €200,000

This extended and renovated traditional detached cottage (pictured above) boasts attractive outbuildings on a 0.72 acre site and is on sale for €209,500.

It is located in a most pleasant rural setting at Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary and has four bedrooms.

The property has been recently re-roofed and together with the extension and renovations, now offers spacious and comfortable accommodation extending to approx. 1,500 sq.ft.

This includes a large dining room/living room, kitchen, large sitting room, bedroom and bathroom on the ground Floor.

