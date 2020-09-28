Tipperary gardaí issue warning to dog owners over how to handle their restricted breeds

Tipperary gardaí have issued a warning to dog owners over how to handle their restricted breeds.

Gardaí posted a picture on social media of a restricted breed (see above) and said: "This is Jack. Jack is a restricted breed. Jack must wear a muzzle, a strong lead and a collar with his owners details on it when out walking.

"Jack's walker should to be over 16. Other restricted breeds should.....be like Jack! More info from cahir.community@garda.ie."